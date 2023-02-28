Sign up
Photo 1520
Family Selfie 4 (and last)
We spent today with Martha, Rosie and Jake. First we had a long walk around Sheffield Park Gardens, a National Trust property near Haywards Heath and then we had a wonderful lunch in a pub nearby. It was a very cold day but it good one.
28th February 2023
28th Feb 23
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
