Cyclamen and Catkins at Wakehurst

For the last four days we’ve been visiting family, today it was just the four of us, myself, Chris, my sister in law, Pat and my niece Laura. We went to Wakehurst Gardens. We had a good walk but it was very cold and there were surprisingly few flowers. We were expecting to see daffodils everywhere but hardly any were in bloom. I did, however find this bank of cyclamen with hazel catkins in the foreground.