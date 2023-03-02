Previous
A Beautiful Sunny Day by susiemc
Photo 1522

A Beautiful Sunny Day

It was bitterly cold again today but we had blue sky and sunshine for the first time since we came to Sussex nearby a week ago. We met up with some friends, had a pub lunch and walked along the footpath beside the river Ouse. It was lovely.
2nd March 2023 2nd Mar 23

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
