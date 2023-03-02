Sign up
Photo 1522
A Beautiful Sunny Day
It was bitterly cold again today but we had blue sky and sunshine for the first time since we came to Sussex nearby a week ago. We met up with some friends, had a pub lunch and walked along the footpath beside the river Ouse. It was lovely.
2nd March 2023
2nd Mar 23
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
5464
photos
67
followers
50
following
416% complete
Tags
walking
,
sunshine
,
sussex
,
catkins
,
sky
,
river
,
ouse
,
blue
