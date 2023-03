A Bowl of Hellebores

Our week in Sussex, spending time with my children and grandchildren came to an end today. Chris and I came home to Herefordshire, Laura flew home to Toronto and Pat flew to Toronto with Laura to spend some time with her grandchildren. It was sad saying goodbye.

On our way home Chris and I stopped at a favourite garden centre (for a cup of tea in the café) and I noticed this beautiful bowl of hellebore flowers. I couldn’t resist taking a photo.