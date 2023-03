1st March Garden Snapshot (a bit late)

I was still in Sussex on the 1st March so I wasn't able to do my monthly garden snapshot and when we arrived home yesterday it was quite late and there wasn't enough light. I took these photos around lunchtime today. A lot of daffodils have opened out while we've been away. There are also lots more crocuses but it was a grey overcast day so the flowers didn't open.