Winter? Spring? I'm Confused! by susiemc
Photo 1529

Winter? Spring? I'm Confused!

We had a lot more snow today than yesterday but late afternoon it started raining and the snow is quickly disappearing.
I took this photo yesterday, I didn't venture out today.
9th March 2023 9th Mar 23

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Carole Sandford ace
Looks like you had more than us. Lovely snowy image.
March 9th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
It’s confusing but great to photograph - this is lovely
March 9th, 2023  
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
March 9th, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
I love catkins…….lovely contrast against the snow.
March 9th, 2023  
