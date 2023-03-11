Previous
Laura and Jake - A Rare Combination by susiemc
Laura and Jake - A Rare Combination

Laura is my niece and she lives in Toronto, Canada and Jake is my grandson and he lives in Haywards Heath, England. I took this photo a couple of weeks ago when Laura came over from Canada and we were staying in a cottage near Haywards Heath.
Sue Cooper

