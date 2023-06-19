Sign up
Photo 1631
Another New Iris
Neither Chris nor I remember buying this iris so it was a surprise to see it flowering. The colour is subtle to say the least but rathervpretty nevertheless and quite unusual.
19th June 2023
19th Jun 23
3
2
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Tags
iris
,
floor
,
garden
Carole Sandford
ace
Oh that’s a beauty!
June 21st, 2023
Lis Lapthorn
ace
Lovely.
June 21st, 2023
Heather
ace
A lovely shot, Sue! A great focus to capture the veins on the petals of this beautiful iris- unique for sure! Fav (p.s. I also love how the yellow of the iris is reflected in the yellow bokeh :)
June 21st, 2023
