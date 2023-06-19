Previous
Another New Iris by susiemc
Another New Iris

Neither Chris nor I remember buying this iris so it was a surprise to see it flowering. The colour is subtle to say the least but rathervpretty nevertheless and quite unusual.
19th June 2023 19th Jun 23

Sue Cooper

Carole Sandford ace
Oh that’s a beauty!
June 21st, 2023  
Lis Lapthorn ace
Lovely.
June 21st, 2023  
Heather ace
A lovely shot, Sue! A great focus to capture the veins on the petals of this beautiful iris- unique for sure! Fav (p.s. I also love how the yellow of the iris is reflected in the yellow bokeh :)
June 21st, 2023  
