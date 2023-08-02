Sign up
Previous
Photo 1675
Back with his Family
We took Reggie home today. He was very excited to see his family and they were very excited to see him. I shall miss him.
2nd August 2023
2nd Aug 23
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Tags
dog
,
family
,
reggie
Lis Lapthorn
ace
Lovely family photo. Isn’t Christopher tall?
August 2nd, 2023
