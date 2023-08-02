Previous
Back with his Family by susiemc
Back with his Family

We took Reggie home today. He was very excited to see his family and they were very excited to see him. I shall miss him.
2nd August 2023 2nd Aug 23

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
Lis Lapthorn ace
Lovely family photo. Isn’t Christopher tall?
August 2nd, 2023  
