Photo 1688
A Bonus Walk with Reggie
While Reggie and his family were staying with us for a few days I took the opportunity to take him for a walk. It was a very drizzly, misty morning but we both enjoyed it nevertheless.
15th August 2023
15th Aug 23
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Tags
dog
,
family
,
rain
,
reggie
,
river wye
Michelle
Such a cutie
August 16th, 2023
