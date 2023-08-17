Tretower castle and Tretower Court

Tretower Castle is a medieval castle built in the early1100's. It's just a ruin now but has been made safe and is fascinating to look around. Tretower Court is a manor house which was built a couple of hundred years after the castle by the owners at the time. The manor house has been restored and that too is fascinating to look around. You carry a little device like a mobile phone and it gives you an audio tour. There's so much history! I went there with my friends after we'd been to the mill in my previous post. It was a very interesting and very enjoyable day out.