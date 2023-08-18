St Cynog's Church, Boughrood, Powys, Wales

I bought a little book called "Remarkable Churches Near Hay-on-Wye". There are 24 churches in the book, all of them very old or very small or very remote or interesting and unusual in some way. My friend, Sandra, who lives across the road from me and myself are on a mission to visit them all. We share a love of very old buildings and the history associated with them.

This little church is in a small village over the border in Wales. It was built in1854 but had a new spire in 2004. It's very simple inside and so very lovely.

I also bought a similar book called "Remarkable Castles Near Hay-on-Wye", Tretower Court and Castle which I posted yesterday is in that book.