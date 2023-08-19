The Dead House, Boughrood Powys, Wales

This is the only parish mortuary in Wales. It was built in 1855 as a preventative measure on the outbreak of cholera 10 miles away in Brecon.



The devastating cholera epidemic in London in 1848 had focused the minds of scientists and doctors on ways to limit the spread of infection. It was agreed that the disease was spread from infected corpses either through contact or by breathing it's miasma. The government urged the creation of Dead Houses to which bodies could be brought immediately after death. Soon after this Dead House was built it was discovered that cholera was spread by sewage in the drinking water meaning there was no need for Dead Houses so no more were built.

The picture on the right is of the inside of the Dead House showing the bier which held the coffin. There was a door at either end of the Dead House, one by the road where the coffin was brought in and one into the churchyard through which the coffin was taken out for burial.

This Dead House is in the corner of the churchyard in the previous post.