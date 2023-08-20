LLanstephan Church

This little church is just a few miles from the church in Boughrood in my previous posts. However it was extremely difficult to find as it's on the edge of nowhere. Everyone we asked (except the last person) knew there was a church but didn't know where it was. It dates back to the 13th Century. Very lovely and very simple inside.

The lychgate is unusual (middle right) because it has a gate for people and a gate for carts and an added stable for the parson's horse.

We read a lot of the very old gravestones and were surprised at how old many people were when they died but also how many young children died.