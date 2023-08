A Late Agapanthus

This particular agapanthus plant almost didn't make it through the winter. This is the only flower it's produced this year and it's really quite late. I don't mind it being late, I'm just relieved that it's still alive. I love my agapanthus and this one is a bit special because it was the first one.

I do like the flowerheads when there's a mixture of open flowers and buds.