Photo 1701
A Grassy Path
This was the river walk at some gardens we visited recently.The River Lugg is on the left, behind the very pretty himalayan balsam. It was very green and very peaceful (and a bit wet underfoot ☹️)
28th August 2023
28th Aug 23
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
5680
photos
65
followers
52
following
Views
1
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
DMC-FZ200
24th August 2023 12:12pm
green
grass
trees
footpath
