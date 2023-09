Chris bought a bag of gladioli bulbs from the "reduced" shelf in our local nursery earlier in the year when it was really to late to plant them. We thought they weren't going to flower but suddenly we have this beautiful bloom and 11 more buds. My Dad used to grow gladioli every year, they were his pride and joy, but we never have until now.Lis @foxes37 this is just the day after the photo I sent to you, two and a half flowers opened overnight.