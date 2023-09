First Day back for Oscar

I was pleasantly surprised to get this one. Oscar is 13 and starting in Year 9. I wasn't sure if he would allow his Mum to take a photo to send to me.

So, that's 6 of the 8 grandchildren back at school and photos taken. Emily is 16 and starts sixth form college next week and I'm not confident that I'll get a photo. Jake is the youngest and he's only just turned one. Jake is coming for the weekend, however, so hopefully there'll be lots of photo opportunities.