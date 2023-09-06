Sign up
First Day Back for Finley and Niamh
Finley is 10 and starting in Year 6 (the last year of primary school) and Niamh is 7 and starting in Year 3. Niamh loves school, Finley not so much.
6th September 2023
6th Sep 23
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Tags
family
,
school
,
grandchildren
,
niamh
,
finley
Brennie B
Ahhh. Same ages as our daughters.. Huey ,who now wants to be called Samuel his middle name is 10..Martha is or was 7..she was 8 on Sunday .shiney shoes..won't stay like that .lol.
September 6th, 2023
Pat Knowles
ace
So alike! Girls do seem to like school better, they are very sociable beings……boys not so much! They look very smart!
September 6th, 2023
Dorothy
ace
So cute.
September 6th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely!
September 6th, 2023
