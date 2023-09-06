Previous
First Day Back for Finley and Niamh by susiemc
Photo 1710

First Day Back for Finley and Niamh

Finley is 10 and starting in Year 6 (the last year of primary school) and Niamh is 7 and starting in Year 3. Niamh loves school, Finley not so much.
6th September 2023 6th Sep 23

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
468% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Brennie B
Ahhh. Same ages as our daughters.. Huey ,who now wants to be called Samuel his middle name is 10..Martha is or was 7..she was 8 on Sunday .shiney shoes..won't stay like that .lol.
September 6th, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
So alike! Girls do seem to like school better, they are very sociable beings……boys not so much! They look very smart!
September 6th, 2023  
Dorothy ace
So cute.
September 6th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely!
September 6th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise