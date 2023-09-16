Previous
Rosie by susiemc
Rosie

I had said no more family photos for a while but I came across this one of Rosie which I took last weekend and I rather like it and the story behind it. Rosie is Martha's partner. It was her turn to put Jake to bed. He was overtired, very hot and had a molar coming through so he was not happy to say the least. Rosie said all would be well just as long as there was a large glass of red wine waiting for her once Jake had settled. Chris found this enormous glass in the cupboard which actually holds a whole bottle of wine!! Needless to say it only had a normal amount of wine in it but Rosie was very amused when she saw it.
Sue Cooper

Joanne Diochon
Nice casual portrait. I have a couple of those big wine glasses too, It makes doctor visits go smoother when I can tell my doctor, "Oh, I have maybe one glass of wine every coupe of nights." I will confess that it doesn't go without saying in my case that it always has just a normal amount of wine. :D
September 17th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd
Rosie seems quite happy with the normal amount in the enormous glass! A lovely candid !
September 17th, 2023  
