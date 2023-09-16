Rosie

I had said no more family photos for a while but I came across this one of Rosie which I took last weekend and I rather like it and the story behind it. Rosie is Martha's partner. It was her turn to put Jake to bed. He was overtired, very hot and had a molar coming through so he was not happy to say the least. Rosie said all would be well just as long as there was a large glass of red wine waiting for her once Jake had settled. Chris found this enormous glass in the cupboard which actually holds a whole bottle of wine!! Needless to say it only had a normal amount of wine in it but Rosie was very amused when she saw it.