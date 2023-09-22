Previous
A Waik Through the Woods by susiemc
Photo 1726

It didn't rain the whole time we were away in the Lake District. We had a lovely walk in Grizedale Forest one afternoon. It was beautifully quiet and peaceful and of course very green.
22nd September 2023 22nd Sep 23

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
