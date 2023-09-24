Previous
The Wrong Combination by susiemc
Photo 1728

The Wrong Combination

This clematis (Elsa Spath) should definitely not be flowering at the same time as the blackberries are ready to pick. It should flower in May/June. Everything seems to be a bit mixed up.
24th September 2023 24th Sep 23

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
473% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joanne Diochon ace
I've noticed that too.It almost seems as if some plants are going through a second spring.
September 24th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise