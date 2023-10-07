Sign up
Photo 1741
Through the Trees
After we passed the gull in yesterday's picture the path continued uphill, some of the time through woodland and sometimes with brambles on either side. Just to the left, behind the trees and brambles is the clifftop with a long drop to te beach.
7th October 2023
7th Oct 23
0
0
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Tags
trees
,
footpath
,
brambles
,
coast path
