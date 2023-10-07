Previous
Next
Through the Trees by susiemc
Photo 1741

Through the Trees

After we passed the gull in yesterday's picture the path continued uphill, some of the time through woodland and sometimes with brambles on either side. Just to the left, behind the trees and brambles is the clifftop with a long drop to te beach.
7th October 2023 7th Oct 23

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
477% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise