I Went to the Theatre in Cardiff.......

.........to see The Merchant of Venice 1936. I didn't enjoy it. It made me feel very uncomfortable. I'm not really a fan of Shakespeare but my U3A group organised this outing and I thought it would be 'good for me'. I've only ever seen two Shakespeare plays, when I was at school doing my 'O' Levels, and Merchant of Venice wasn't one of them. I did some research to familiarise myself with the story. What my research didn't tell me was how very antisemitic this play is and the fact that this production was set in London in 1936 just made it worse. I wonder if any of you have seen it and if so what did you think?

The theatre folk were clearly worried about protests or worse because there were security people checking our bags as we went in and we had to open our coats to show we weren't hiding anything I suppose.

I'm going to see The King and I at the same theatre in a couple of weeks, that's more my sort of thing.