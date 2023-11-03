Sign up
Previous
Photo 1768
The River Wye at Hay-on-Wye
I had to go to Hay this afternoon and as I was driving across this bridge I thought how lovely it looked so after I'd parked the car I walked back and took a few pictures.
3rd November 2023
3rd Nov 23
2
0
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
5753
photos
67
followers
53
following
484% complete
View this month »
1761
1762
1763
1764
1765
1766
1767
1768
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
3rd November 2023 3:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
river wye
,
hay on wye
Elyse Klemchuk
This is peaceful and beautiful!
November 3rd, 2023
Gillian Brown
Lovely.
November 3rd, 2023
