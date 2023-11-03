Previous
The River Wye at Hay-on-Wye by susiemc
Photo 1768

The River Wye at Hay-on-Wye

I had to go to Hay this afternoon and as I was driving across this bridge I thought how lovely it looked so after I'd parked the car I walked back and took a few pictures.
3rd November 2023 3rd Nov 23

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
484% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Elyse Klemchuk
This is peaceful and beautiful!
November 3rd, 2023  
Gillian Brown
Lovely.
November 3rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise