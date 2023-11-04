Sign up
Previous
Photo 1769
Happy 17th Birthday Emily
Emily is the oldest of our grandchildren. She looks so grown up doesn't she. I didn't take this photo, her Mum did. Emily is showing off a new gold necklace which her Mum brought back from Bahrain when she went there recently with her work.
4th November 2023
4th Nov 23
1
1
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Tags
family
,
birthday
,
granddaughter
,
emily
,
seventeen
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wow! Sue, where has the time gone , - she certainly a beautiful young lady . Happy Birthday Emily. fav
November 4th, 2023
