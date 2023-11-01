Previous
Ist November Garden Snapshot by susiemc
Photo 1766

Ist November Garden Snapshot

From the house it looked as if there was very little worth photographing. However, I put on my waterproof jacket, grabbed my camera and braved the rain and the wind and found all these little gems.
1st November 2023 1st Nov 23

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
483% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Amazing what you can still find if you brave the weather and go out ito the garden- A beautiful collage of your garden's delights !
November 1st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise