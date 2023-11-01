Sign up
Previous
Photo 1766
Ist November Garden Snapshot
From the house it looked as if there was very little worth photographing. However, I put on my waterproof jacket, grabbed my camera and braved the rain and the wind and found all these little gems.
1st November 2023
1st Nov 23
1
0
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Tags
flowers
,
autumn
,
garden
,
fungus
,
toadstools
,
autumn colours
,
crab apples
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Amazing what you can still find if you brave the weather and go out ito the garden- A beautiful collage of your garden's delights !
November 1st, 2023
