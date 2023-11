Pocket Handkerchief Tree Seed Pods (Davidia Involucrata)

Continuing the seed pod theme, here are some seed pods from the pocket handkerchief tree which I picked up off the ground in Hergest Croft Gardens. You don't see these trees very often anywhere and I've never seen them for sale. I really like them but they are huge when fully grown. Perhaps we can try and grow one in a pot 😂. Apparently we have to leave these seed pods on the windowsill until they dry up and reveal the seeds inside.