Magnolia Seeds by susiemc
Photo 1774

Magnolia Seeds

Do you remember the weird seed pod I posted a few days ago ( https://365project.org/susiemc/album-1-year-5/2023-10-29 )? Well the pink seed pod gradually shrivelled up and as it was doing so these pink seeds kept popping out. This is what they look like today.
9th November 2023

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
@susiemc
486% complete

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
How interesting -- will you try to grow a few?
November 9th, 2023  
Ian George ace
How interesting, I have never seen Magnolia seeds before. I like their colour
November 9th, 2023  
