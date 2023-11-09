Sign up
Previous
Photo 1774
Magnolia Seeds
Do you remember the weird seed pod I posted a few days ago (
https://365project.org/susiemc/album-1-year-5/2023-10-29
)? Well the pink seed pod gradually shrivelled up and as it was doing so these pink seeds kept popping out. This is what they look like today.
9th November 2023
9th Nov 23
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Tags
seeds
,
magnolia
,
seed pod
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How interesting -- will you try to grow a few?
November 9th, 2023
Ian George
ace
How interesting, I have never seen Magnolia seeds before. I like their colour
November 9th, 2023
