The End of a Very Good Day

Yesterday I went to Cardiff with my friend Nicola (my walking buddy). Nicola did the driving. We had an early light lunch when we got there, then a little potter around the shops and then we went to the theatre to see The King and I (see previous post). Afterwards Nicola drove us back to her house and we went to the pub in her village where she had booked a table for us to have dinner. We started with a glass of red wine. It's been a most enjoyable day. I stayed the night at Nicola's house.