Previous
Trapped in the Ice by susiemc
Photo 1797

Trapped in the Ice

It's getting even colder! The pond froze over last night and the ice never melted all day. This poor lily leaf was trapped in the ice.
2nd December 2023 2nd Dec 23

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
492% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Josie Gilbert
Great shot.
December 2nd, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh wow that looks amazing!
December 2nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise