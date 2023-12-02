Sign up
Trapped in the Ice
It's getting even colder! The pond froze over last night and the ice never melted all day. This poor lily leaf was trapped in the ice.
2nd December 2023
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
2nd December 2023 1:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ice
,
leaf
,
garden
,
pond
Josie Gilbert
Great shot.
December 2nd, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh wow that looks amazing!
December 2nd, 2023
