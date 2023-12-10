Sign up
Photo 1805
Amaryllis 4
The flower buds are all gradually opening out and the one on the right is definitely growing but it might be next Christmas by the time it flowers!
10th December 2023
10th Dec 23
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
5797
photos
65
followers
53
following
View this month »
1799
1800
1801
1802
1803
1804
1805
1806
Views
3
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
9th December 2023 11:28am
Tags
flowers
,
amaryllis
,
bulbs
