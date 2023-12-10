Previous
Amaryllis 4 by susiemc
Photo 1805

Amaryllis 4

The flower buds are all gradually opening out and the one on the right is definitely growing but it might be next Christmas by the time it flowers!
10th December 2023 10th Dec 23

Sue Cooper

susiemc
