Photo 1820
Christmas Morning
Jake loves sitting in this little chair and it's a great way of getting him to sit still for a photo.
25th December 2023
25th Dec 23
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Tags
christmas
,
family
,
jake
,
grandson
