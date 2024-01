You may remember I posted a photo of four amaryllis on the windowsill on the 29th November https://365project.org/susiemc/album-1-year-5/2023-11-29. All were planted at the same time. Three of them have flowered, two of them have flowered twice. This is the fourth one! It's a bit behind the others but it's definitely growing, what's more it looks as if there are two flower stems coming up.