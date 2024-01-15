Excitement at the Back of the House

There are two very old, very large oak trees behind our house on the other side of our fence. One of them needed some work, it was top heavy and last summer a very large branch fell off it, crashing to the ground and narrowly missing our fence. Today a tree surgeon came, with a colleague. It was absolutely fascinating watching them work. It must take some nerve to climb up so high. It was a good day for them to be doing this work, a bright sunny day with no wind. The bottom right picture shows what the tree looked like when they'd finished. We think they did a good job.