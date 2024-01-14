Previous
A Winter View

This was taken yesterday at The Weir Garden. The river is the Wye and Wales is in the distance.
Can you see some of the trees on the other side of the river look as if they have nests in them, well they're not nests, it's all mistletoe. There's a lot of it in Herefordshire, in fact most of the country's mistletoe grows in this area. No one is quite sure why but it does like to grow on fruit trees and there are a lot of fruit trees around here. Also mistletoe only grows where the air is very clean so it's nice to think that the air here is clean enough for mistletoe.
Michelle
Lovely capture, I always wondered what the 'balls of foliage' was in trees - mystery solved!
January 14th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
How romantic to learn about the mistletoe
January 14th, 2024  
