I Found Snowdrops! by susiemc
Photo 1838

I Found Snowdrops!

It was a cold grey day today but it wasn't raining! We decided to go for a walk in The Weir Garden, National Trust gardens nearby. These gardens are renowned for the snowdrops and that's what we went looking for. They're not quite at their best yet but it was lovely yo see them. Spring must not be far away.
In previous years the gardens have been closed in January and were only open on weekends in February. Last year the snowdrops were past their best by the time the gardens opened in February. Someone must have said something because this year they're open on weekends in January and every day from February onwards. Much more sensible. We'll go again in two or three weeks.
13th January 2024 13th Jan 24

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
503% complete

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
Oh so beautiful! Spring is on it's way
January 13th, 2024  
