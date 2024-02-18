Previous
The Very Last Amaryllis Photo This Season by susiemc
Photo 1874

The Very Last Amaryllis Photo This Season

This late, slow growing amaryllis was very definitely well worth waiting for. There are NINE flowers open at the same time, on two stems. Two of the flowers are beginning to fade now but there is still one more bud to open.
18th February 2024 18th Feb 24

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
513% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Simply gorgeous ! fav
February 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise