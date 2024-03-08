Sign up
Photo 1894
Red Shoots
These are peony shoots. Every year I love it when they appear, I think it's because they're red. It's always a very promising sight.
8th March 2024
8th Mar 24
2
0
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
5890
photos
64
followers
51
following
518% complete
1887
1888
1889
1890
1891
1892
1893
1894
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
6th March 2024 2:52pm
Tags
plant
,
garden
,
shoots
,
peony
Carole Sandford
ace
Ours look the same , it’s nice to see them each year, knowing there is going to be wonderful display!
March 9th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
They are a very encouraging sign of the approach of spring in the garden.
March 9th, 2024
