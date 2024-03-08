Previous
Red Shoots by susiemc
Red Shoots

These are peony shoots. Every year I love it when they appear, I think it's because they're red. It's always a very promising sight.
8th March 2024

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
Sue Cooper
Carole Sandford
Ours look the same , it’s nice to see them each year, knowing there is going to be wonderful display!
March 9th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon
They are a very encouraging sign of the approach of spring in the garden.
March 9th, 2024  
