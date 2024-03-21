Previous
Black Tulip Close-Up by susiemc
Black Tulip Close-Up

This is one of the flowers from the Black Tulip tree in my previous post. I think it's the same flower that I posted a month ago when it was in bud https://365project.org/susiemc/album-1-year-5/2024-02-26
21st March 2024 21st Mar 24

Sue Cooper

October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
they are stunning!
March 23rd, 2024  
CC Folk ace
A beautiful color. This looks like the shape of a saucer magnolia. We used to have one and loved it and that is why we bought the second magnolia tree. They were suppose to be the same variety but when not blooming upon purchase, it is always a surprise. I think the second one we bought is an Anne Magnolia.
March 23rd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Gorgeous , rich colour and beautiful shape !
March 23rd, 2024  
