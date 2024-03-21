Sign up
Previous
Photo 1907
Black Tulip Close-Up
This is one of the flowers from the Black Tulip tree in my previous post. I think it's the same flower that I posted a month ago when it was in bud
https://365project.org/susiemc/album-1-year-5/2024-02-26
21st March 2024
21st Mar 24
3
1
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
5903
photos
63
followers
50
following
522% complete
1900
1901
1902
1903
1904
1905
1906
1907
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
18th March 2024 4:36pm
Tags
flower
,
garden
,
magnolia
,
black tulip
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
they are stunning!
March 23rd, 2024
CC Folk
ace
A beautiful color. This looks like the shape of a saucer magnolia. We used to have one and loved it and that is why we bought the second magnolia tree. They were suppose to be the same variety but when not blooming upon purchase, it is always a surprise. I think the second one we bought is an Anne Magnolia.
March 23rd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Gorgeous , rich colour and beautiful shape !
March 23rd, 2024
