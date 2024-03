This is the same dwarf magnolia that I posted earlier in the month when it was still in bud and the daffodils and hyacinths at it's base were still flowering, https://365project.org/susiemc/album-1-year-5/2024-03-11 I took this a few days ago from the other side and today the petals are just beginning to drop. I can't believe that's it for another year but it has been beautiful.