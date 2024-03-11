Sign up
Photo 1897
I'm Getting Impatient
This dwarf magnolia is at the front of the house and as you can see it's absolutely full of buds. The buds are taking a long time to open and I fear the daffodils will be over by the time they do open so I took a picture this afternoon.
11th March 2024
11th Mar 24
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Tags
daffodils
,
garden
,
magnolia
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oooooh it's so cute!
March 11th, 2024
