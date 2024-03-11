Previous
I'm Getting Impatient by susiemc
I'm Getting Impatient

This dwarf magnolia is at the front of the house and as you can see it's absolutely full of buds. The buds are taking a long time to open and I fear the daffodils will be over by the time they do open so I took a picture this afternoon.
Sue Cooper

oooooh it's so cute!
March 11th, 2024  
