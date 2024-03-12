Previous
A Canal Walk on a Dreary Day by susiemc
A Canal Walk on a Dreary Day

Today Nicola, Tilly and I had our first walk together since before Christmas. It was a dull drizzly day and there weren't many signs of spring along the canal but we enjoyed being out in the fresh air and having a good catch up.
12th March 2024 12th Mar 24

Sue Cooper

Beryl Lloyd ace
Dreary or not - Tilly is enjoying her walk !
March 12th, 2024  
Michelle
I love how dogs can enjoy themselves whatever the weather!
March 12th, 2024  
Rosie Kind ace
It looks like a nice place to walk
March 12th, 2024  
