Assorted Daffodils by susiemc
Photo 1912

Assorted Daffodils

All our early daffodils are over but there are still lots of different ones flowering. These are all in bloom right now.
We have no spring sunshine but the daffodils help to keep us positive.
26th March 2024 26th Mar 24

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018
