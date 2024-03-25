Previous
A Rather Unusual Tulip by susiemc
Photo 1911

A Rather Unusual Tulip

Tulips don't grow well in the ground in our garden, they don't like the heavy clay so after learning the hard way Chris now plants them in pots. This one however has survived in the ground, it was planted in the lawn two years ago.
25th March 2024 25th Mar 24

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
523% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely survivor !
March 25th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise