Peach Blossom by susiemc
Photo 1910

Peach Blossom

The blossom on this peach tree is really lovely but like all blossom it doesn't last long. The deep pink looks especially lovely against the blue sky and this is the only day we've had blue sky while the blossom's been out.
24th March 2024 24th Mar 24

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful colour !
March 25th, 2024  
