Snakeshead Fritillary by susiemc
Snakeshead Fritillary

We have clumps of these all along the front of the pond. There was a brief moment of sunshine when I took this photo. It didn't last.
28th March 2024 28th Mar 24

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Jesika
So beautiful.
March 28th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
Beautiful & love that there’s space & air behind them!
March 28th, 2024  
