Previous
Photo 1915
Do You Know what This Is?
It's a tulip! Yesterday it looked like a very ordinary, creamy white tulip, nothing frilly or fancy. This morning it looked like this. It was completely flat. I didn't know tulips did this.
29th March 2024
29th Mar 24
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
DMC-FZ200
29th March 2024 1:17pm
flower
,
tulip
,
garden
Judith Johnson
ace
It's a very pretty variety
March 29th, 2024
