Do You Know what This Is? by susiemc
Photo 1915

Do You Know what This Is?

It's a tulip! Yesterday it looked like a very ordinary, creamy white tulip, nothing frilly or fancy. This morning it looked like this. It was completely flat. I didn't know tulips did this.
29th March 2024 29th Mar 24

Judith Johnson ace
It's a very pretty variety
March 29th, 2024  
