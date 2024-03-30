Tulips in the Sunshine

When we were getting carried away in the autumn ordering bulbs from a mail order company that we often use, we ordered a large quantity of "mixed" bulbs which were supposed to be good for naturalising in the garden after first growing them in pots. We thought there would be several different colours, after all tulips come in a variety of colours. Anyway there are just two colours, shown here. They are lovely and the two colours look good together which is fortunate because we have quite a few pots like this.

We've had warm sunshine all day today and the tulips have been loving it, as have I.