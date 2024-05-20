Sign up
Photo 1966
Solanum and Gertrude Jekyll
These two climbers are planted next to each other in our garden. Sometimes they flower at the same time, sometimes they don't. This year they did ! What a lovely combination.
20th May 2024
20th May 24
1
1
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Tags
garden
,
climbers
,
solanum
,
gertrude jekyll
Pat Knowles
ace
Ooh what lovely roses. I have to tell you Sue I only have one rose out in my garden & that’s on the only rose in the garden! I look at your garden & think mine is not good. It’s big but is lacking in the flower department. We need to get to the garden centre!
June 20th, 2024
