Solanum and Gertrude Jekyll by susiemc
Photo 1966

Solanum and Gertrude Jekyll

These two climbers are planted next to each other in our garden. Sometimes they flower at the same time, sometimes they don't. This year they did ! What a lovely combination.
20th May 2024 20th May 24

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
Pat Knowles ace
Ooh what lovely roses. I have to tell you Sue I only have one rose out in my garden & that’s on the only rose in the garden! I look at your garden & think mine is not good. It’s big but is lacking in the flower department. We need to get to the garden centre!
June 20th, 2024  
